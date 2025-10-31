The air is crisp, and Halloween is upon us! Can you smell that sweet hint of pumpkin spice in the night? 🎃

Little Fischer has donned a tiny hat and is all ready for some trick-or-treating! 🍬 To thank you for your continuous encouragement and companionship, we've specially prepared some limited-edition Halloween decorations. We hope they'll add a festive little surprise to your fishing adventures! 💖

Halloween Limited-Edition Decorations

Little Devil Umbrella Skin

Pumpkin Fish Basket Skin

Simply update your game to get them for free! Let your cat enjoy the holiday spirit even while fishing!





Sneak Peek: Next Update!

We're also busy preparing for our next game update, expected to arrive mid-November! This update will bring:

🐱A brand-new NPC Encyclopedia System

🐟New "Miracle Fish"

🏗️ More Upgrade Options



Even more surprises are brewing, so stay tuned, meow! 💖 In the meantime, feel free to join our community and share your desktop setup with fellow anglers!