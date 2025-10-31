 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20572056 Edited 31 October 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The air is crisp, and Halloween is upon us! Can you smell that sweet hint of pumpkin spice in the night? 🎃

Little Fischer has donned a tiny hat and is all ready for some trick-or-treating! 🍬 To thank you for your continuous encouragement and companionship, we've specially prepared some limited-edition Halloween decorations. We hope they'll add a festive little surprise to your fishing adventures! 💖

Halloween Limited-Edition Decorations

  • Little Devil Umbrella Skin

  • Pumpkin Fish Basket Skin

Simply update your game to get them for free! Let your cat enjoy the holiday spirit even while fishing!

Sneak Peek: Next Update!

We're also busy preparing for our next game update, expected to arrive mid-November! This update will bring:

  • 🐱A brand-new NPC Encyclopedia System

  • 🐟New "Miracle Fish"

  • 🏗️ More Upgrade Options

Even more surprises are brewing, so stay tuned, meow! 💖 In the meantime, feel free to join our community and share your desktop setup with fellow anglers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3363271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link