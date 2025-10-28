Attention Station Commanders!



Version 0.1.2.8 [EA] is now available on your Steam Client - please restart Steam to auto-update to this version now!

Changes:

Added intro cinematic showing the storyline setup.



showing the storyline setup. Added Prologue mission/tutorial following your escape from the doomed Terra system.



following your escape from the doomed Terra system. Added the first chapter of the story "Welcome to the TAU system" charting your arrival and expansion in the mysterious TAU system.



charting your arrival and expansion in the mysterious TAU system. All main mission briefings, debriefings and sub-objectives are now fully voiced (this is an early-access placeholder voice which will be replaced in the near future once the script is finalised).



(this is an early-access placeholder voice which will be replaced in the near future once the script is finalised). Several Ship Classes have been changed to support mission structure



Made some large-scale optimisations to improve FPS when placing a new building on a very large station



Multiple Particle Accelerator Control Stations can no longer share the same Conduit Loop - only one can be active at a time



You can now set the Servitor Bot to collect "Wreckage" to gather debris on the Junkyard Zone



Equipment's recharge/reload state now shown on the Inventory



Fixes:

Particle Accelerator visual effects no longer remain on-screen after being sold



Particle Accelerator graphics no longer visible in the Map View



Fixed several issue when editing item filters with the Drone Inventory and a Module's popup open



Fixed an issue where you could not select Priority 3 using the Mass Select Tool



Also, we are currently looking for moreto help with the Spanish localisation of the game - if you are interested in helping, please reply on here, or join our Discord - thanks!