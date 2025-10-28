Gameplay:

When reaching the top of a ladder, the player will now automatically dismount if there is a ledge on either side.

Item spawn rate has increased across the board as a result of a bug fix. It will likely be decreased in the next update.

Art & UI:

The hot air balloon driver's model has been updated.

Consumable item descriptions have been updated to specify the exact values of their effects and durations.

Consumable items have had various updates to their models and textures.

Audio:

Audio for various player movement and item usage has been added, including: charged jumps, rope, checkpoints, ladders.

Bug Fixes:

Climbing is now much less jittery when moving across bumpy/uneven surfaces.

Various steep slopes that were not climbable can now be climbed.

Grabbing onto a platform whilst at a slight angle to it no longer causes the player to fall off it.

Energy-boosting effects now properly end when the player's energy drops into the red (below 100).

Checkpoint player count text now updates correctly when players enter/leave its radius.