28 October 2025 Build 20571991
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Item spawn rate has increased across the board as a result of a bug fix. It will likely be decreased in the next update.

  • When reaching the top of a ladder, the player will now automatically dismount if there is a ledge on either side.

Art & UI:

  • Consumable items have had various updates to their models and textures.

  • Consumable item descriptions have been updated to specify the exact values of their effects and durations.

  • The hot air balloon driver's model has been updated.

Audio:

  • Audio for various player movement and item usage has been added, including: charged jumps, rope, checkpoints, ladders.

  • Various BGM updates.

Bug Fixes:

  • Climbing is now much less jittery when moving across bumpy/uneven surfaces.

  • Various steep slopes that were not climbable can now be climbed.

  • Grabbing onto a platform whilst at a slight angle to it no longer causes the player to fall off it.

  • Energy-boosting effects now properly end when the player's energy drops into the red (below 100).

  • Checkpoint player count text now updates correctly when players enter/leave its radius.

  • Switching characters/cosmetics via the mirror no longer causes the player to enter a bugged state.

