28 October 2025 Build 20571875 Edited 28 October 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

🏁 It’s a new week in RaceRoom Ranked Multiplayer

Jump into a fresh lineup of daily sprint races, longer feature events, and weekend endurance battles across GT, Touring, Cup, and Formula classes.

Daily Sprint Races (15 min)

  • 🆓 Audi TT Cup – Falkenberg

  • 🆓 Silhouette Series – Portimão GP

  • MX-5 – Sonoma Sprint

  • Super Touring – Brands Hatch GP

  • GT4 – Suzuka GP

  • F4 – Imola

Daily Feature Races (~30 min)

  • 🔥 GT3 – Red Bull Ring GP (30 min)

  • 🔥 992 Cup – Nordschleife NLS (3 laps, ~20 min)

Weekly Races (45–60 min)

  • 🏆 Friday: GT4 + TCR – Interlagos (45 min)

  • 🏆 Saturday: LMDh + GT3 – Monza GP (60 min)

  • 🏆 Sunday: Group C – Diepholz (45 min)

🆓 Weekly Free2Play Combos

This week you can race both the Audi TT Cup at Falkenberg and the Silhouette Series at Portimão GP completely free — no additional content required!
Perfect for new players looking to jump into ranked multiplayer for the first time.

