🏁 It’s a new week in RaceRoom Ranked Multiplayer

Jump into a fresh lineup of daily sprint races, longer feature events, and weekend endurance battles across GT, Touring, Cup, and Formula classes.

Daily Sprint Races (15 min)

🆓 Audi TT Cup – Falkenberg

🆓 Silhouette Series – Portimão GP

MX-5 – Sonoma Sprint

Super Touring – Brands Hatch GP

GT4 – Suzuka GP

F4 – Imola

Daily Feature Races (~30 min)

🔥 GT3 – Red Bull Ring GP (30 min)

🔥 992 Cup – Nordschleife NLS (3 laps, ~20 min)

Weekly Races (45–60 min)

🏆 Friday: GT4 + TCR – Interlagos (45 min)

🏆 Saturday: LMDh + GT3 – Monza GP (60 min)

🏆 Sunday: Group C – Diepholz (45 min)

🆓 Weekly Free2Play Combos

This week you can race both the Audi TT Cup at Falkenberg and the Silhouette Series at Portimão GP completely free — no additional content required!

Perfect for new players looking to jump into ranked multiplayer for the first time.