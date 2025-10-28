🏁 It’s a new week in RaceRoom Ranked Multiplayer
Jump into a fresh lineup of daily sprint races, longer feature events, and weekend endurance battles across GT, Touring, Cup, and Formula classes.
Daily Sprint Races (15 min)
🆓 Audi TT Cup – Falkenberg
🆓 Silhouette Series – Portimão GP
MX-5 – Sonoma Sprint
Super Touring – Brands Hatch GP
GT4 – Suzuka GP
F4 – Imola
Daily Feature Races (~30 min)
🔥 GT3 – Red Bull Ring GP (30 min)
🔥 992 Cup – Nordschleife NLS (3 laps, ~20 min)
Weekly Races (45–60 min)
🏆 Friday: GT4 + TCR – Interlagos (45 min)
🏆 Saturday: LMDh + GT3 – Monza GP (60 min)
🏆 Sunday: Group C – Diepholz (45 min)
🆓 Weekly Free2Play Combos
This week you can race both the Audi TT Cup at Falkenberg and the Silhouette Series at Portimão GP completely free — no additional content required!
Perfect for new players looking to jump into ranked multiplayer for the first time.
