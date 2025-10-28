CASTLE OF BLACKWATER v2.3.15 PATCH NOTES
It’s finally here, the winds above the castle whisper of a new watchful presence. The skies are no longer silent...
After weeks of anticipation, a new investigative role has taken flight!
🦅Introducing... THE FALCONEER! 🦅
Perched above the chaos, the Falconeer surveys all with razor-sharp focus. Guided by their loyal falcon, they track player movements, uncover secrets, and strike with the precision of a hunter who sees everything.
- 🦅Active Ability - Focus Falcon: Use the eyes of your falcon to reveal the locations of players in a room your falcon is flying over. (Once per full cycle)
- Passive Ability - Flying Falcon: See other players in the vicinity of your falcon.
🐛Bug Fixes
- Fixed voting round getting stuck in tutorial chapter 1
- Fixed players dying even after completing the Satanic Curse minigame
- Potential fix for voting round music continuing to play after it ends
- Remotely-configurable photon region (no longer forced to EUR)
✨New Features
- New Protector role: The Falconeer!
- Animated Home Screen
Changed files in this update