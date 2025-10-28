CASTLE OF BLACKWATER v2.3.15 PATCH NOTES

🦅Active Ability - Focus Falcon: Use the eyes of your falcon to reveal the locations of players in a room your falcon is flying over. (Once per full cycle)



- Focus Falcon: Use the eyes of your falcon to reveal the locations of players in a room your falcon is flying over. (Once per full cycle) 🪽Passive Ability - Flying Falcon: See other players in the vicinity of your falcon.



🐛Bug Fixes

Fixed voting round getting stuck in tutorial chapter 1



Fixed players dying even after completing the Satanic Curse minigame



Potential fix for voting round music continuing to play after it ends



Remotely-configurable photon region (no longer forced to EUR)



✨New Features

New Protector role: The Falconeer!



Animated Home Screen



It’s finally here, the winds above the castle whisper of a new watchful presence. The skies are no longer silent...After weeks of anticipation, a new investigative role has taken flight!🦅Introducing...Perched above the chaos, the Falconeer surveys all with razor-sharp focus. Guided by their loyal falcon, they track player movements, uncover secrets, and strike with the precision of a hunter who sees everything.The Falconeer is a strategic investigative role built for players who thrive on information. Keep mental tabs on player movements, deploy your falcon wisely, and watch for disappearing icons, they often mean a kill has just been made. Knowledge is your greatest weapon. 🧠We hope you have a great time playing as the Falconeer, and we’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback! 🏰