28 October 2025 Build 20571796 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CASTLE OF BLACKWATER v2.3.15 PATCH NOTES


It’s finally here, the winds above the castle whisper of a new watchful presence. The skies are no longer silent...

After weeks of anticipation, a new investigative role has taken flight!

🦅Introducing... THE FALCONEER! 🦅


Perched above the chaos, the Falconeer surveys all with razor-sharp focus. Guided by their loyal falcon, they track player movements, uncover secrets, and strike with the precision of a hunter who sees everything.
  • 🦅Active Ability - Focus Falcon: Use the eyes of your falcon to reveal the locations of players in a room your falcon is flying over. (Once per full cycle)
  • 🪽Passive Ability - Flying Falcon: See other players in the vicinity of your falcon.
The Falconeer is a strategic investigative role built for players who thrive on information. Keep mental tabs on player movements, deploy your falcon wisely, and watch for disappearing icons, they often mean a kill has just been made. Knowledge is your greatest weapon. 🧠


🐛Bug Fixes

  • Fixed voting round getting stuck in tutorial chapter 1
  • Fixed players dying even after completing the Satanic Curse minigame
  • Potential fix for voting round music continuing to play after it ends
  • Remotely-configurable photon region (no longer forced to EUR)

✨New Features

  • New Protector role: The Falconeer!
  • Animated Home Screen
We hope you have a great time playing as the Falconeer, and we’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback! 🏰

