28 October 2025 Build 20571789 Edited 28 October 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

- Added features related to the Tyranno event.

Improvements

- Health and Hunger values have been added to the UI.

Bug Fixes

- Increased movement speed on the map.

- Right-clicking to create markers in LSR now functions correctly.

Changed files in this update

