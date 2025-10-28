Hello Guild Masters,

I have a special announcement — Guild Encounters is officially releasing today, one week earlier than the originally scheduled November 4th date!

I hope you enjoy the game as much as I’ve enjoyed developing it. My goal was to take the classic battle mechanics and progression systems of a JRPG and reimagine them in a fast-paced, pick-up-and-play format — and I truly believe that vision has come to life.

Please send any bug reports, feature requests, or feedback to support@gyudongames.com. I’ll also be keeping a close eye on the Steam Discussions.

Now then, assemble your party and make your way to the Goddess’s domain!

Gyudon out.