28 October 2025 Build 20571698 Edited 28 October 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Keybinding Menu Fix

  • Splitscreen input system fix

  • Win Medal Respawn if despawn accidentally (Will respawn and check every 3 minutes)

Changed files in this update

Windows Attack on Toys - Windows Depot Depot 1269691
