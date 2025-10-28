 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20571541 Edited 28 October 2025 – 22:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.9.b_1h2 has been released to 'beta' and 'default'. Report issues and bugs in the Steam Forums.

Saves from v9b1 should be compatible with this hotfix.

Fixes

  • Battles the player is viewing but not part of correctly perform realtime combat waiting in Graphical.

  • Minor text, description, display, and menuing fixes.

Changes

  • Wounds, Weapon Qualities, Armor Traits, and Attack Bonuses show tips defining the terms in their effects. These can be disabled with the new Always Show Tips indicator setting, in which case they will only appear in the manual.

  • Death Punishments display what penalty they have when received and when applying in combat. (Linked to Combat Notes display setting.)

  • Tutorials on receiving multiple/all death Punishments and how to recover. (Linked to Extra Tutorial Text setting.)

  • Weapon's Battlescore is tested against unleveled gear, resulting in more accurately scaling stats. (The old system was needed when damage didn't scale linearly against older gear, which is no longer the case.)

  • Improved error messages on Graphical connection failure to indicate that the problem is likely the window failing to open rather than a connection issue.

  • Minor new feedback and tutorials.

