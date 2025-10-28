 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20571509 Edited 28 October 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

■ Halloween Event

Period: October 28th (Tue) 01:00:00 ~ November 4th (Tue) 23:59:59
※ Based on Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)
The spirit of Halloween descends upon the darkness of Spectral Scream!
During the event period, you can enjoy the game in maps decorated with a special Halloween atmosphere.

■ Special Event Rewards

Obtain limited reward items with 'Halloween Coins' earned through gameplay.
※ Halloween Coins can only be obtained and used during the event period.
Special items infused with the Halloween spirit await you!

■ Halloween Limited Items

Halloween limited items are sold by a special NPC!

Limited items include

- Jack O' Lantern Mask (Type A~D)
- Halloween Suit (Type A, B)
- 3 Emotes

If you already obtained them last year, you might feel a bit disappointed, but this year, new Halloween costumes await you!

■ Halloween Commemorative Items

- Grim Reaper Outfit

- Tiger Mask (Traditional Tiger, Grim Reaper Tiger)

Enjoy this year's Halloween a bit differently.

With the 'Tiger Mask' and 'Grim Reaper Outfit' inspired by Korean traditions and legends,

become the true star of this Halloween night! 👻

These items were created to commemorate Halloween, but can be purchased at any time without time restrictions.

Experience the special atmosphere that can only be found in Spectral Scream right now. 🎃

■ hotfix 1.0.22a

Fixed an issue where the Halloween Coin UI was displayed incorrectly

■ Steam Scream Fest 4 Participation

Spectral Scream is participating in Steam's Halloween sale 'Steam Scream Fest 4'!
Meet Spectral Scream at a special discounted price.

Visit our official Discord server for more information! https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u
Thank you.

