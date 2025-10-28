🎃 Halloween Has Come to Heartsville! 👻
Hey Heighbors!
The spooky season has officially arrived in Neighbors: Suburban Warfare! We’ve redecorated the main menu for the occasion; and Harmony Lane has gotten a little ghostly makeover too. Expect eerie lights, pumpkins in suspicious places, and a few tricks scattered around the neighborhood for you to find!
So grab your favorite costume, team up with your most trusted neighbor (or your sneakiest one), and jump in before the decorations mysteriously disappear... 💀🎃
There is even a few new skins for the occasion:
Scarecrow Gramps
Skeletal Kim
Plague Doctor MJ
Autumn Knitting Needles
Lumberjack Louie
Cadette Cookie
The event will last for a few weeks - well into November!
Happy Haunting,
- Invisible Walls🕸️
Changed files in this update