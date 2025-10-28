🎃 Halloween Has Come to Heartsville! 👻

Hey Heighbors!



The spooky season has officially arrived in Neighbors: Suburban Warfare! We’ve redecorated the main menu for the occasion; and Harmony Lane has gotten a little ghostly makeover too. Expect eerie lights, pumpkins in suspicious places, and a few tricks scattered around the neighborhood for you to find!



So grab your favorite costume, team up with your most trusted neighbor (or your sneakiest one), and jump in before the decorations mysteriously disappear... 💀🎃



There is even a few new skins for the occasion:

Scarecrow Gramps

Skeletal Kim

Plague Doctor MJ

Autumn Knitting Needles

Lumberjack Louie

Cadette Cookie

The event will last for a few weeks - well into November!



Happy Haunting,

- Invisible Walls🕸️