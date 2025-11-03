Hi Farmers,

We’ve released a hotfix to address the missing fishing sounds, other missing SFX, and several crashes that required urgent fixes.

If you encounter any other issues, feel free to let us know via the Steam Discussions, on our Discord, or by reaching out to us at support@stairwaygames.com.

Bugfixes:

Fixed missing SFX during fishing.

Fixed missing SFX when player gets new fish or insect.

Fixed missing SFX when player processing coffer and geode at the blacksmith.

Fixed crash when doing certain activities during evening time.

Fixed crash when loading multiplayer save file on consoles.

Fixed crash when Guest players decorated their room using Decor Mode.

Known issues:

Fixing unable to interact with Lele's Black Market.

Fixing the Aquarium hangout at the Museum is missing.

Fixing baby's dialogue portrait is wrong.

Fixing some decorative lights are not working.

Fixing broken assets for some of the decor tiles.

Fixing tree texture glitching on the farm during Winter.

Fixing can't till the corner area on Underwater farm.

Thank you again for your continued support.



Best regards,





The Stairway Team