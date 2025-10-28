Hello magus !
Here is the ULTIMATE challenge ! The most important task of your existence !
You must ascend to the old Archmage secret lab and find the infinite Coffee Maker !!!
What changed :
New game mode The Ascent
Old level mechanics, platforms were polished
Lots of visual improvements
Lots of performance optimisations to remove as much input (and frame) lag
Camera tracking on gamepad has been improved and will now only activate if the stick more than half pushed at full speed
Ledge grabbing improved to make it more "natural"
Some visual and audio effects have been re-made.
For now : Using Vulkan on Windows and Linux (to have the same constraints) on differed rendering but without Lumen, Nanite...
= should run on a potato
New Steam achievement for the crazy foo-- fabulous player who had enough courage to reach the top of The Ascent !
