Major 28 October 2025 Build 20571437 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello magus !

Here is the ULTIMATE challenge ! The most important task of your existence !

You must ascend to the old Archmage secret lab and find the infinite Coffee Maker !!!

What changed :

  • New game mode The Ascent

  • Old level mechanics, platforms were polished

  • Lots of visual improvements

  • Lots of performance optimisations to remove as much input (and frame) lag

  • Camera tracking on gamepad has been improved and will now only activate if the stick more than half pushed at full speed

  • Ledge grabbing improved to make it more "natural"

  • Some visual and audio effects have been re-made.

  • For now : Using Vulkan on Windows and Linux (to have the same constraints) on differed rendering but without Lumen, Nanite...
    = should run on a potato

  • New Steam achievement for the crazy foo-- fabulous player who had enough courage to reach the top of The Ascent !

