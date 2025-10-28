Hey Survivor!
Here’s the list of fixes for the 10/28 hotfix.
Please restart the game after updating to make sure everything runs smoothly!
Fixes
Map-related
Fixed an issue where players could throw scraps behind certain walls.
Fixed invisible walls/floors that appeared in some areas.
System Stability
Fixed an error screen that occasionally popped up during gameplay.
Fixed a room creation and connection issues
New Addition
Added a funny toilet fountain effect when repairing!
Changed files in this update