28 October 2025 Build 20571379 Edited 28 October 2025 – 09:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Survivor!

Here’s the list of fixes for the 10/28 hotfix.

Please restart the game after updating to make sure everything runs smoothly!

Fixes

  • Map-related

    • Fixed an issue where players could throw scraps behind certain walls.

    • Fixed invisible walls/floors that appeared in some areas.

  • System Stability

    • Fixed an error screen that occasionally popped up during gameplay.

    • Fixed a room creation and connection issues

New Addition

  • Added a funny toilet fountain effect when repairing!

Changed files in this update

