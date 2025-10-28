 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20571378 Edited 28 October 2025 – 12:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

- favourite politicians get priority on autofill

FIXES

- a few mistakes in localizations

- french presidential election was displayed wrong on map

