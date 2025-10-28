Thank you for playing JR EAST Train Simulator! Thank you for your patience, we have started to distribute the 27th DLC, “Yokohama Line” today, Tuesday, Octobar 28!

※Support for NVIDIA's GeForce NOW may be available at different times.

▢Yokohama Line DLC

*The screen is under development and the contents may change from the time of release.

Points of Appeal

・You can operate between Ōfuna and Hachioji Stations, including the Negishi Line section!

・Implementation of in-vehicle announcements and driver voice during operation by active crew members（Handled by: Machida unification Center）！

・Automatic broadcasting and signal display randomization will also be implemented.！

※Due to filming constraints, some trains will run on tracks different from the actual route.

About the Route

The Yokohama Line is a 42.6 km railway connecting Higashi-Kanagawa Station in Yokohama and Hachiōji Station in Tōkyō.It began operation on September 23, 1908, by the Yokohama Railway.Company, originally for transporting raw silk.

In addition to trains between Higashi-Kanagawa and Hachiōji, some services run directly to Sakuragichō and Ōfuna via the Keihin-Tōhoku/Negishi Line. Rapid services operate between Higashi-Kanagawa and Sagamihara from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM to improve convenience.

All trains use 8-car E233-6000 series formations, featuring the line's distinctive yellow-green and green stripes and“YOKOHAMA LINE”logo. They are equipped with ATS-P (Yokohama Line) and digital ATC (Negishi Line), requiring drivers to handle different operating procedures. Frequent gradients and speed changes demand skilled notch control.

Trains from Ōfuna travel via Ishikawachō (near Chinatown) and Yokohama Station (Kanagawa's largest), heading to Higashi-Kanagawa. From there, they pass Kikuna (Tōkyū Tōyoko Line), Shin-Yokohama (Tōkaidō Shinkansen, Tōkyū Shin-yokohama Line, Sotetsu Shin-yokohama Line, Yokohama Municipal Subway BLUE LINE), and residential areas in Midori Ward. After connecting with the Yokohama Municipal Subway GREEN LINE at Nakayama Station and the Tōkyū Den-en-toshi Line/Kodomonokuni Line at Nagatsuta Station, Naruse Station enters Tōkyō. It connects with Odakyū Odawara Line at Machida, Keiō Sagamihara Line and Sagami Line at Hashimoto, and Chūō and Hachikō Lines at Hachiōji.

Enjoy the scenery as the train travels from Ōfuna to Hachiōji, weaving through residential and commercial districts along the way.

Route Information

Section: Yokohama Line・Negishi Line Outbound(Northbound) Ōfuna ⇒ Hachiōji

Total length: 66.5km

Number of Stations: 32

Security equipment: D-ATC,ATS-P

Train schedules that can be operated

Train Number：703K

Type/Destination：Local train to Hashimoto（weekday）

Section where you can drive：Higashi-Kanagawa(07:52)→Hashimoto(08:40)

Type of train: Series E233-6000 8 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Machida unification center Train Number：831K

Type/Destination：Local train to Hachiōji（weekday）

Section where you can drive：Isogo(08:27)→Hachiōji(09:43)

Type of train: Series E233-6000 8 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Machida unification center Train Number：835K

Type/Destination：Local train to Hachiōji（weekday）

Section where you can drive：Ōfuna(08:45)→Hachiōji(10:16)

Type of train: Series E233-6000 8 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Machida unification center ※This is the timetable as of November 2016. Train Number：1005K

Type/Destination：Local train to Hachiōji（weekday）

Section where you can drive：Higashi-Kanagawa(10:20)→Hachiōji(11:22)

Type of train: Series E233-6000 8 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Machida unification center Train Number：4441K

Type/Destination：Rapid train to Hachiōji（weekday）

Section where you can drive：Sakuragichō(14:21)→Hachiōji(15:15)

Type of train: Series E233-6000 8 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Machida unification center ※Due to filming constraints, departure/arrival tracks may differ from actual tracks on some timetables.

International sales price: US$26.99

Additionally, in conjunction with the DLC release, we have made the following fixes:

【E233 Series】

We added a smoked glass effect to the windshield.

（Target Route：All DLC of E233 Series）

【E233 Series（Commuter type）】

We improved the motor noise. （Target Route：Keihin-Tōhoku・Negishi Line Chūō Line(Rapid) Saikyō Kine・Kawagoe Line Keiyō Lne Nambu Line Ōme Line Each DLC）

【Utsunomiya Line】

We corrected the route of 4521Y.

【Hachikō Line】

We corrected the cab display.

【Shōnan-Shinjuku Line】

We fixed the sorting on the route selection screen.

If you enjoyed this update and the Yokohama Line DLC, we would be grateful if you could reflect that in your review rating. Your reviews are the driving force for our development team.

We will continue to update the product based on your reviews and comments.