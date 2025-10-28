 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20571317
  • Fixed phase transition issues with Stage 4-5 Boss under certain conditions

  • Resolved an issue where save timestamps sometimes didn't match actual playtime

  • Improved targeting logic in specific scenarios

  • Fixed collision detection in certain areas

  • Addressed Bayna's occasional idle behavior

Changed files in this update

