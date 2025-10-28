Fixed phase transition issues with Stage 4-5 Boss under certain conditions
Resolved an issue where save timestamps sometimes didn't match actual playtime
Improved targeting logic in specific scenarios
Fixed collision detection in certain areas
Addressed Bayna's occasional idle behavior
Patch v1.12
Update notes via Steam Community
