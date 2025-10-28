 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20571310
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds the following...

  1. Applies the Unity security issue patch

  2. Threat circles are now displayed correctly after the TSD/RWR receives an incoming ping.

  3. When removing weapons from racks that automatically reconfigure themselves to a half rack you will now receive the correct weight reduction for that rack. Before you would only get the weight reduction for the weapons themselves.

  4. Fixed a bug on the "Toggle Sling Load" control which would prevent the sling from detaching correctly.

  5. Fixed a bug on the TSD system which would ID targets to 100% after being pinging by their radar. It now IDs to 50% only.

  6. Updated the "In Mission" music system so that you can now choose multiple tracks and it will randomly play them all during the mission rather than playing a single track on a loop.

  7. Changed the track fade in/out time to be a little smoother.

  8. Added some new music tracks...

    • Dragon Blade

    • Firebird

    • New HG:DEX Theme tune

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2012141
