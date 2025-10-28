This update adds the following...

Applies the Unity security issue patch

Threat circles are now displayed correctly after the TSD/RWR receives an incoming ping.

When removing weapons from racks that automatically reconfigure themselves to a half rack you will now receive the correct weight reduction for that rack. Before you would only get the weight reduction for the weapons themselves.

Fixed a bug on the "Toggle Sling Load" control which would prevent the sling from detaching correctly.

Fixed a bug on the TSD system which would ID targets to 100% after being pinging by their radar. It now IDs to 50% only.

Updated the "In Mission" music system so that you can now choose multiple tracks and it will randomly play them all during the mission rather than playing a single track on a loop.

Changed the track fade in/out time to be a little smoother.