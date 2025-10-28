Adventurers, thank you for your patience!

🎉 Nightmare King: Official Edition is now available!

This pixel-art, high-intensity bullet-hell mowing game lets you choose a hero to enter the Dream Arena. Survive 20 waves of monster hordes to the limit, craft your unique playstyle, and ultimately become the true “Nightmare King.”

🗡 Game Features

Auto-shooting mechanics deliver instant gratification—no complex controls needed, perfect for all players

20 waves of fast-paced combat, with full rounds lasting about 30 minutes for non-stop adrenaline

Freely build your playstyle: Melee blades / Arcane spells / Rapid-fire guns / Summoning / Survival loot—all covered

Dodge while collecting coins, XP, and healing apples to turn danger into opportunity

Hundreds of characters, each with unique mechanics and distinct playstyles

Encyclopedia system unlocks more weapons and gear

Multiple maps—from crypts and sewers to beaches and forests—each delivering distinct oppressive atmospheres

Adjustable difficulty, visible power progression, and an endless challenge loop

📦 Full Content Scope

42 Characters: Dragonborn, Witch, Elf, Nun, Necromancer... each with distinct styles and mechanics

80+ Weapons: Greatswords / Staves / Grimoires / Bows / Lasers / Energy Blades... define your combat style

170+ Equipment: Stat boosts, damage-on-hit counters, pickup triggers, resource bonuses, extreme revives... strategic choices abound

8 Maps: Catacombs, Sewers, Wilderness Meadows, Cursed Graveyard, Beaches, and more hidden realms