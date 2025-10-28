 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20571181 Edited 28 October 2025 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are reviewing the feedback you've provided. We have prioritized and implemented the updates that can be addressed quickly first.

Added Features / Improvements

  • Tutorial can now be replayed using the F1 hotkey

  • Fixed issue where the game exit button was difficult to click

  • Enhanced save stability immediately after furniture purchases

  • Fixed issue where building tool UI would persist after furniture retrieval and replacement

  • Rabbit animations now pause when rabbits stop moving in place

  • Rabbits automatically return to the field if no movement is detected for a certain period

Upcoming UX Updates

The following items will be updated progressively after completing bug fixes:

  • Add purchase confirmation dialog for shop purchases

  • Improve UI to make codex page distinctions clearer

  • Add timer countdown functionality

Issues Under Investigation

These are reported issues that we are currently investigating, as they cannot be immediately reproduced in our development test environment:

  • Issue where currency is deducted during furniture purchases but items don't appear in inventory or fail to save properly

Changed files in this update

