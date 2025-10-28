We are reviewing the feedback you've provided. We have prioritized and implemented the updates that can be addressed quickly first.

Added Features / Improvements

Tutorial can now be replayed using the F1 hotkey

Fixed issue where the game exit button was difficult to click

Enhanced save stability immediately after furniture purchases

Fixed issue where building tool UI would persist after furniture retrieval and replacement

Rabbit animations now pause when rabbits stop moving in place

Rabbits automatically return to the field if no movement is detected for a certain period

Upcoming UX Updates

The following items will be updated progressively after completing bug fixes:

Add purchase confirmation dialog for shop purchases

Improve UI to make codex page distinctions clearer

Add timer countdown functionality

Issues Under Investigation

These are reported issues that we are currently investigating, as they cannot be immediately reproduced in our development test environment: