We are reviewing the feedback you've provided. We have prioritized and implemented the updates that can be addressed quickly first.
Added Features / Improvements
Tutorial can now be replayed using the F1 hotkey
Fixed issue where the game exit button was difficult to click
Enhanced save stability immediately after furniture purchases
Fixed issue where building tool UI would persist after furniture retrieval and replacement
Rabbit animations now pause when rabbits stop moving in place
Rabbits automatically return to the field if no movement is detected for a certain period
Upcoming UX Updates
The following items will be updated progressively after completing bug fixes:
Add purchase confirmation dialog for shop purchases
Improve UI to make codex page distinctions clearer
Add timer countdown functionality
Issues Under Investigation
These are reported issues that we are currently investigating, as they cannot be immediately reproduced in our development test environment:
Issue where currency is deducted during furniture purchases but items don't appear in inventory or fail to save properly
Changed files in this update