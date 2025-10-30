Howdy, Barn Finders! 🧤
It’s that spooky time again! Halloween returns to Barn Finders with our beloved Twilit of the Livin' Pumpks Festival – and we’ve got all the eerie goodness ready for you! 🎃👻
🎃 Pumpkins, Flashlights & Candy
The world is once again haunted by sneaky hidden pumpkins – and it’s up to you to uncover them! Grab your trusty flashlight to reveal these spooky gourds and collect sweet Halloween candy currency! 🍬✨
What’s it for? Let’s just say… you’ll want a good stash. Surprises await! 👀
🏚️ Spookify Your Pawn Shop & Ride
Time to give your shop that haunted edge! New Halloween-themed wallpapers, posters, and vehicle paint jobs are here to bring out your inner ghost king or queen. 🎨🚗
Pumpkin orange or phantom white? You choose your fright!
🔧 Limited-Time Tool Skins
Even your tools get a Halloween makeover! Cobwebs, pumpkins, and just a hint of the undead – grab those exclusive spooky skins while you can. Fixing barns never looked this scary-good. 🔧✨
Changed files in this update