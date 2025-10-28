 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20571090 Edited 28 October 2025 – 14:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Dolls,

This week we celebrate Halloween with a special discount as well as the Halloween Update! Find spooky decorations across the rooms and try to beat your last best time to escape the clutches of the old maniac.

Meanwhile we're working on a few new projects as well that will keep Horror-Fans on their toes:

A Night at Ashmere Manor

A larger third person project aiming to bring the Horror-Comedy mix inspired by Sam Raimi (Evil Dead 2, Drag me to hell) to the gaming world, crossing it with inspirations of Silent Hill and Resident Evil.

As well as an unannounced smaller project for this Christmas... stay tuned!

Changes 1.2.2

  • Fixed an issue with Samuel's Path-finding

  • Fixed a bug allowing escape without Tools

  • Added temporary Halloween Decoration ːsteamhappyː

  • Updated several systems in the background

  • Fixed a few minor issues

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3587161
