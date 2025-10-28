Dear Dolls,

This week we celebrate Halloween with a special discount as well as the Halloween Update! Find spooky decorations across the rooms and try to beat your last best time to escape the clutches of the old maniac.

Meanwhile we're working on a few new projects as well that will keep Horror-Fans on their toes:

A Night at Ashmere Manor

A larger third person project aiming to bring the Horror-Comedy mix inspired by Sam Raimi (Evil Dead 2, Drag me to hell) to the gaming world, crossing it with inspirations of Silent Hill and Resident Evil.

As well as an unannounced smaller project for this Christmas... stay tuned!

Changes 1.2.2