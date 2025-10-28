It's been a while since our last update, and TODAY we're making up for the wait with a thrilling new release!

New Content!

We've added a brand-new Halloween-themed location: Spookyland ! It's dark, eerie, and perfect for some cheesy mischief! The music for this location was crafted by T-STUDIO (みんなの創作支援サイトＴスタ).

Alongside Spookyland, 5 new rats join Rat Run! Unlock them using a new in-game currency—pumpkins—found exclusively in Spookyland.

Gamepad Support!

Rat Run now fully supports controller input! Here's how it works:

Move the cursor with one or both analog sticks (using both increases cursor speed).

Navigate shop sections with the D-pad.

Play using nearly any button on the controller!

Advanced Settings!

Audio settings are now more flexible. Adjust the volume by repeatedly pressing the corresponding buttons.

Added screen resolution settings !

Added fullscreen toggle option!

A new camera zoom feature lets you zoom in or out! This works with resolutions supporting pixel-perfect scaling (e.g., 1080p, 4K, or 8K screens), letting you see more of Rat Run. Don’t worry about balance—rat positioning adjusts to match the new camera resolution, ensuring no unfair advantage.

New Audio Engine!

We've switched to FMOD as the audio engine for Rat Run. This enables cool effects like speeding up music during gameplay and muffling it when paused. Thanks to FMOD, the game size is now just 48 MB (down from 101 MB), despite having more sounds and music tracks!

More Leaderboards!

Three new leaderboards have been added, each for a specific rat type. Compete in your favorite category to become the best! The original leaderboard remains as the absolute category, showcasing the most skilled players.

Updated Shop Sections

Shop sections have been revamped for better visuals and a cleaner look.

Shops now feature a horizontal layout, scrollable with gamepad/keyboard buttons or the mouse.

Other Gameplay Tweaks

Lowered prices to enhance the experience for players with limited time to grind.

Smashing multiple enemies in a row before landing is now more rewarding, with each subsequent enemy granting a higher score multiplier: 2x, 3x, 4x, and so on.

Improved cheese pools : Earn more brie and blue cheese coins as your score progresses.

Last-moment jumping : You now have 6 in-game frames to jump after stepping off a platform without losing the game.

Better control of normal rat jump height.



