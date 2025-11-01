Summary:
Happy Halloween! 🎃 This is the seventh build following the release of Act 1, and our biggest update since the launch of Act 1! This adds the Voyeur System (with 11 new animations), updated Amaru animations by Red (with new segments), Less Lewd Mode, Gallery Cutscene Animations, a Gallery UI Refresh, and many other improvements and fixes! There's a lot to mention, so please review the changelog, and stay tuned for more updates!
Build changelog:
Here are the changes made since the last patron/substar release (v1.06.001)...
New features:
Voyeur System + 11 New Animations!
This is a system we originally planned a while ago! While it doesn't actually affect gameplay, it makes the sex scenes even more fun as competitors on the sidelines who don't join in can still enjoy the experience~
Red & Arty created 11 new animations! All of the following enemies now have voyeur animations:
Daku, Amaru, Lono'e, Goliath, Gatis, O'Deere, Stier, Signal, Bax, Puca, and Haya!
You can see these animations whenever you encounter a group of enemies close together (or if you're swooned just outside the grab range of a stationary enemy such as Goliath).
Once you view the animations, you can see them again at any time in the Gallery!
The voyeur system is a brand new feature, so keep in mind there are still a few small issues we plan to iron out in upcoming builds.
Updated Animations: Amaru & Joe x4!
Amaru's FOUR sex animations with Joe are updated with new versions that include additional segments and improved detail!
If you had unlocked these animations previously, you now have both the revised and original (legacy) versions unlocked. The same applies when unlocking these animations going forward.
(Legacy animations are available in the Gallery along with their revised versions when unlocked.)
Less Lewd Mode (Feature Preview)
This is an experimental filter that can be enabled in the Options. It will attempt to remove all sex from the game, though there will still be some nudity. Less Lewd Mode is not intended for normal gameplay as it removes many features core to our design, but it can be used to demo the game. (We recommend you restart the game any time you turn Less Lewd Mode On or Off to ensure the setting takes full effect.)
In its current state, when Less Lewd Mode is On, certain disclaimers will be removed, the Gallery will be inaccessible, the Pre-Game Story cutscene will be skipped, Ali's Surf Shack will be inaccessible, and (most importantly) many references and mechanics relating to lust and sex will be bypassed or disabled. There is still lewd dialogue with some NPCs, though you cannot have sex with them. The Bates victory cutscenes still contain some nudity, but the ending sex scene will be invisible (albeit audible). As it stands, Less Lewd Mode is not a fully complete feature, but we will be revising it in future updates for a more consistent experience.
Gallery Cutscene Animations (Feature Preview)
Cutscene animations, i.e. Ket's secret animation and the various Bates cutscenes, are now available to view in the Gallery! (They must first be unlocked by viewing these cutscenes in-game, if you haven't already done so.) This is a feature preview, meaning there's a bit missing from its current functionality. The Gallery cutscenes contain only the foreground animations and sound effects, not any background elements or text dialogue. We'll work on adding the rest in future updates.
You can access these cutscenes through the environments section of the Gallery, specifically Sheo Islands Beach and Lood City Park. (See also: T#151/T#198.)
Returning Animation (Legacy Animation): Joe's Swooned Fap v1
This is Joe's original swooned fap animation that was replaced with the newly updated animation in v1.04. You can now view the classic animation in the Gallery as a legacy animation~
Improvements & bug fixes:
Gallery UI Refresh
We've improved certain aspects of the UI, animated menu selections, improved menu scroll functionality, cleaned up some graphical artifacts, and re-aligned elements to make it all more sleek. Character and environment animations also have new short names for easier identification (e.g. "LGC1"). There are still a few outstanding issues that need to be addressed in the future updates, but we hope you enjoy the improved Gallery experience!
Animation Memory Optimization (Asset Pack Indexing)
Daku Legacy animations are now only loaded in memory for the Gallery, not during gameplay. The same goes for the Amaru Legacy animations, and all Legacy animations now and onwards.
Future memory improvements will build on this feature.
Fix: Unity security vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 (Unity has been upgraded to 2021.3.45f2).
Fix: Full screen animations in the Gallery aren't full screen T#168.
Fix: Minor graphical artifacts on animation symbols T#174 (symbols have been slightly revised).
Fix: Cian idle is too high in Gallery T#183.
Fix: Area unreachable in keybind settings T#228.
Fix: Camera bug after second Dojo gauntlet T#232.
Fix: Sound Effects Buffering Problem In Gallery T#233.
Fix: Gallery Achievements Are Not Obtainable T#234.
Fix: Gallery is inaccessible if filters exist without played animations T#236.
Fix: Ninja Clan trap animation doesn't trigger when at 100% Lust.
Positional offset improvements for some Gallery animations.
And even more fixes that are too trivial to list!
Known issues:
The Voyeur System has some small problems with initiation, movement, and layering T#237.
Gallery cutscene animations are missing background elements and text dialogue T#238.
Less Lewd Mode is incomplete (lewd dialogue, Bates victory, etc.) T#239.
Ket will sometimes appear in his standing idle animation at Sheo Islands Beach T#240.
Cheers, Ribbit~
