Astrina: Every time you upgrade a spell your melee units now get +1 armor.
Medela: Hero damage upgrade from 12 to 18.
Medela: Health upgrade from +16% to +22%.
Sicaria: Health lost if Sicaria dies from 90% of your units max health to 50%.
Procelus: From max 4 spells to max 6 spells.
Yishin: Unit buff from +35% to +50% attack speed and damage if ranged, and from +50% health and +8 armor to +75% health and +12 armor if melee.
Fixed an issue with Sicaria that could cause her to start with Lycira’s Charge spell.
Patch 1.09: Five Heroes Buffed
Update notes via Steam Community
