 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals 911 Operator
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20570941 Edited 28 October 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Astrina: Every time you upgrade a spell your melee units now get +1 armor. 

  • Medela: Hero damage upgrade from 12 to 18.

  • Medela: Health upgrade from +16% to +22%.

  • Sicaria: Health lost if Sicaria dies from 90% of your units max health to 50%.

  • Procelus: From max 4 spells to max 6 spells.

  • Yishin: Unit buff from +35% to +50% attack speed and damage if ranged, and from +50% health and +8 armor to +75% health and +12 armor if melee.

  • Fixed an issue with Sicaria that could cause her to start with Lycira’s Charge spell.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2481641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link