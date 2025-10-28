Astrina: Every time you upgrade a spell your melee units now get +1 armor.

Medela: Hero damage upgrade from 12 to 18.

Medela: Health upgrade from +16% to +22%.

Sicaria: Health lost if Sicaria dies from 90% of your units max health to 50%.

Procelus: From max 4 spells to max 6 spells.

Yishin: Unit buff from +35% to +50% attack speed and damage if ranged, and from +50% health and +8 armor to +75% health and +12 armor if melee.