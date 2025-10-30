Increased input character limit for original monster image generation from 150 to 300.
High-Performance AI Ticket update
◦When active, the image generation AI for original monsters and quests will change.
Adjusted random opponent display settings in Arena ranking matches (initial update).
Tuned prompts for original monster generation.
Bug fixes
◦ Fixed issue where monsters were duplicated.
◦ Fixed display area when in fullscreen mode.
ver1.5.0.0
Update notes via Steam Community
