30 October 2025 Build 20570921 Edited 30 October 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Increased input character limit for original monster image generation from 150 to 300.

  • High-Performance AI Ticket update

    ◦When active, the image generation AI for original monsters and quests will change.

  • Adjusted random opponent display settings in Arena ranking matches (initial update).

  • Tuned prompts for original monster generation.

  • Bug fixes

    ◦ Fixed issue where monsters were duplicated.

    ◦ Fixed display area when in fullscreen mode.

