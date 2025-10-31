 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20570892 Edited 31 October 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As the jack-o'-lanterns glow in the night sky, Tiny Pasture welcomes a truly magical Halloween! We've prepared 8 brand-new festive decorations for you. Come and adorn your Desktop Pasture, letting your little animals play, trick-or-treat, and enjoy their own joyful party on this fantastical Halloween night!

This update includes the following adorable decorations:

  • Candy Jar

  • Blue Flame Wood

  • Ghost Hat

  • Evil Pumpkin

  • Small Gravestone

  • Dark Fence

  • Candle Stump

  • Candy Pile


🎁How to Get Them: Update the game and claim them for free!

🎃Decorate Your Desktop Pasture Now!


Thank you for all your continuous support and love! We invite you to join our player community to connect with fellow ranchers and share your amazing desktop pasture!

Changed files in this update

