As the jack-o'-lanterns glow in the night sky, Tiny Pasture welcomes a truly magical Halloween! We've prepared 8 brand-new festive decorations for you. Come and adorn your Desktop Pasture, letting your little animals play, trick-or-treat, and enjoy their own joyful party on this fantastical Halloween night!

This update includes the following adorable decorations:

Candy Jar

Blue Flame Wood

Ghost Hat

Evil Pumpkin

Small Gravestone

Dark Fence

Candle Stump

Candy Pile





🎁How to Get Them: Update the game and claim them for free!





🎃Decorate Your Desktop Pasture Now!





Thank you for all your continuous support and love! We invite you to join our player community to connect with fellow ranchers and share your amazing desktop pasture!