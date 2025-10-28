- Updated UI for better readability
- Auto start next card exploitation when stacked
- Added warning for "reset all save"
- Fixed bug screen resolution not saved between scenes
- Lowered the additional ink income from starting early
- Fixed some localized texts
Pacth - 0.5.4 - UI Reword & bug fixes
