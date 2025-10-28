 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20570830 Edited 28 October 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Updated UI for better readability
  • Auto start next card exploitation when stacked
  • Added warning for "reset all save"
  • Fixed bug screen resolution not saved between scenes
  • Lowered the additional ink income from starting early
  • Fixed some localized texts

