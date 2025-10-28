 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20570829 Edited 28 October 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New Runner Shooter enemy - keeps distance, fires fast green Firebolts, harder to kill, appears from Mission #5

  • Multiple Shooters per mission - expect crossfire and flanks

  • New player spawn locations - better map variety and early flow

  • AI spawner improvements - tighter control of timing, distance, and mix

  • Chem Gun - performance pass and a counting bug fix

  • Fireball optimization - lighter tick, improved hit handling

Changed files in this update

