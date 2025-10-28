 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20570794 Edited 28 October 2025 – 08:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔹 Difficulty Additions — Classic Mode

  • Enemy HP: 80%

  • Enemy ATK: 10%

  • Enemy DEF: 70%

  • Poison damage: 10% of normal

  • Some items cannot be obtained.

Obtainable: Boss skills, Encyclopedia records (job change possible), Story progression & map travel items, Boss kill count
Unavailable: Challenge counts, Boss equipment / accessories / treasures, Money, EXP, other items

🔹 Difficulty Adjustments

Progress speed now varies by difficulty:

  • Easy: ×0.9

  • Normal: ×1.0

  • Hard: ×1.1

Classic = treated as Easy
Extreme+ = treated as Hard
(Speed modifiers apply during battle only)

🔹 Classic Mode — Boss Adjustments

  • Magic Circle: Cancel HP ratio damage reduced to 2%, healing no longer increases.

  • Dia: Healing amount fixed at 100.

  • Rasha: Light & Dark gauge fixed at 50%.

🔹 Boss Improvements

Maru

  • BGM changed

  • Shuriken phase: cancel buttons reduced to 3, layout adjusted

  • HP increased to 17,500

  • Smash & slash damage reduced

Ghost

  • Will-o’-the-wisp: cancel buttons reduced to 3, distance shortened

All Patterns

  • After World Tree Village: cancel timing window increased 0.75s → 0.85s

  • After Circle Village: key cancel speed slowed 0.8s → 0.92s (timing 0.20s → 0.23s)

🔹 Other Changes

  • Triangle City window optimization improved

  • Sky color adjusted to be more natural

  • Orb cost in Emperor’s Altar reduced 75京 → 30京

  • Square Village Library dialogue updated

    • “1st Magic Revolution” → “10th Industrial Revolution (2480–2512)”

  • Near Challenge Level Reduced to 280K

New Skills

🔹 Supernova (Magic Skill)

  • Cooldown: 120 s

  • Mana cost: 100

  • Condition: Defeat Near

  • Effect: Deals 10% of target’s current HP, then deals 75,000% × 20 hits as additional damage.

🔹 Lethal Magic (Passive Skill)

  • Condition: Defeat D.Joy Dairon

  • Meteor & Meteor Blaze damage +15,000 %p

  • Magic Beam damage +12,000 %p

Changed files in this update

