🔹 Difficulty Additions — Classic Mode
Enemy HP: 80%
Enemy ATK: 10%
Enemy DEF: 70%
Poison damage: 10% of normal
Some items cannot be obtained.
Obtainable: Boss skills, Encyclopedia records (job change possible), Story progression & map travel items, Boss kill count
Unavailable: Challenge counts, Boss equipment / accessories / treasures, Money, EXP, other items
🔹 Difficulty Adjustments
Progress speed now varies by difficulty:
Easy: ×0.9
Normal: ×1.0
Hard: ×1.1
Classic = treated as Easy
Extreme+ = treated as Hard
(Speed modifiers apply during battle only)
🔹 Classic Mode — Boss Adjustments
Magic Circle: Cancel HP ratio damage reduced to 2%, healing no longer increases.
Dia: Healing amount fixed at 100.
Rasha: Light & Dark gauge fixed at 50%.
🔹 Boss Improvements
Maru
BGM changed
Shuriken phase: cancel buttons reduced to 3, layout adjusted
HP increased to 17,500
Smash & slash damage reduced
Ghost
Will-o’-the-wisp: cancel buttons reduced to 3, distance shortened
All Patterns
After World Tree Village: cancel timing window increased 0.75s → 0.85s
After Circle Village: key cancel speed slowed 0.8s → 0.92s (timing 0.20s → 0.23s)
🔹 Other Changes
Triangle City window optimization improved
Sky color adjusted to be more natural
Orb cost in Emperor’s Altar reduced 75京 → 30京
Square Village Library dialogue updated
“1st Magic Revolution” → “10th Industrial Revolution (2480–2512)”
Near Challenge Level Reduced to 280K
✨ New Skills
🔹 Supernova (Magic Skill)
Cooldown: 120 s
Mana cost: 100
Condition: Defeat Near
Effect: Deals 10% of target’s current HP, then deals 75,000% × 20 hits as additional damage.
🔹 Lethal Magic (Passive Skill)
Condition: Defeat D.Joy Dairon
Meteor & Meteor Blaze damage +15,000 %p
Magic Beam damage +12,000 %p
Changed files in this update