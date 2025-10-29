Hi everyone! Josh here! 👋

And a big welcome to everyone who just joined our community during the Autumn Sale! 🎃

I'm releasing a surprise (and highly requested!) new feature today: Item stacking!

I’ll admit I've been dragging my feet on adding this. I grew up on farming sims that didn't have stacking, so I didn't quite get the hype. But I kept seeing how many of you were asking for it... and now that it's in, well, I kind of really like it. 😅

You can now stack up to 9 times per inventory slot. My hope is that this makes managing your inventory much smoother and lets you spend more time enjoying the village and less time running back and forth to the shipping bin.

This was a HUGE task that involved touching up nearly every aspect of the game, so please let me know if any bugs slipped past testing. 🪲

Important Note for Existing Saves: When you load an older save, all of your existing items will still be unstacked in your inventory/storage. However, all new items you pick up or craft will stack correctly from now on!



Other Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes slide unexpectedly during the start of date scenes in the Grove. (Guess they were a bit anxious?)

Fixed a bug where the Kitchen oven could become unresponsive after being built. Cooking is back on the menu!

Your feedback is what helps me make Firefly Village the best it can be. Thank you for bringing these issues to my attention!



As always, if you want to support the game, consider leaving a review on Steam – it makes a huge difference! ✨

--Josh