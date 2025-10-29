 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20570575 Edited 29 October 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings fellow cultivators, here is another patch of fixes.
Im currently working on weapon mastery, should be done within a few days.
I have also started working on a larger sect update. There is a thread in the discord and a discussion on the Steam discussion forum were you can give me suggestions of stuff you want to see. Let me hear your opinions.

Changes

  • Fixed enchanted items from loot dont get added to collection

  • Possible fix to trees sometimes disappearing upon reload

  • Nerfed damage from true eternal empress

  • Possible fix to spirit dew display in garden

  • Possible fix to Shop tickets not showing correct amounts

  • Buy back list should now hopefully update as intended

  • There is now information on Tribulation stats before fighting tribulations

  • Added unique texture to enhanced fragments t11 and t12

  • Fixed some problems with continuing sentient soul activity, let me know if this one causes any problems

