Changes

Fixed enchanted items from loot dont get added to collection





Possible fix to trees sometimes disappearing upon reload





Nerfed damage from true eternal empress





Possible fix to spirit dew display in garden





Possible fix to Shop tickets not showing correct amounts





Buy back list should now hopefully update as intended





There is now information on Tribulation stats before fighting tribulations





Added unique texture to enhanced fragments t11 and t12





Fixed some problems with continuing sentient soul activity, let me know if this one causes any problems





Greetings fellow cultivators, here is another patch of fixes.Im currently working on weapon mastery, should be done within a few days.I have also started working on a larger sect update. There is a thread in the discord and a discussion on the Steam discussion forum were you can give me suggestions of stuff you want to see. Let me hear your opinions.