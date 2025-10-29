Im currently working on weapon mastery, should be done within a few days.
I have also started working on a larger sect update. There is a thread in the discord and a discussion on the Steam discussion forum were you can give me suggestions of stuff you want to see. Let me hear your opinions.
Changes
- Fixed enchanted items from loot dont get added to collection
- Possible fix to trees sometimes disappearing upon reload
- Nerfed damage from true eternal empress
- Possible fix to spirit dew display in garden
- Possible fix to Shop tickets not showing correct amounts
- Buy back list should now hopefully update as intended
- There is now information on Tribulation stats before fighting tribulations
- Added unique texture to enhanced fragments t11 and t12
- Fixed some problems with continuing sentient soul activity, let me know if this one causes any problems
Changed files in this update