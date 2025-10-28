We’re thrilled to announce that Chapter 5 of Liminalcore is finally live!

This new chapter expands the story even deeper introducing new environments, and unsettling encounters

⚠️ Important Note

Chapter 5 is unlocked after Chapter 3, so you’ll need to start from Chapter 3 to access it. Make sure your progress is up to date before diving in!

🙏 A Word from the Team

We sincerely apologize for the delay in releasing this update. The extra time was spent making sure Chapter 5 delivers the atmosphere, tension, and performance the experience deserves.

🧩 What’s Next

We’re actively working on adding more content, fixing bugs, and improving performance across all chapters. Your feedback continues to help us shape Liminalcore into the best version it can be.

Thank you all for your patience and continued support — it truly means the world to our small team. Step back into the mist, and we’ll see you inside the Core.

— Ashen Studios & Shadow Owl Team 🌒