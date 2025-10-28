Hello everyone!

We've been hearing your feedback on Farmer Fowl's Farmhouse, and you all caught quite a few bugs that went under the radar! Here is what has been fixed and changed.

Item Fixes

Resolved an issue that sometimes prevented the flashlight from being picked up at certain angles.

Fixed bugs where the flashlight and sticky notes would not disappear from the world after being picked up.

Addressed a critical issue where equipping the camera and flashlight at the same time would lock the player into a state where they could not unequip either item. You can no longer equip both simultaneously.

Collision & Environment Fixes

Made general improvements to colliders throughout the map to prevent players from getting stuck or experiencing unexpected physics. (you wizards) Fixed an exploit where players could clip through the level geometry by crouching under tables.



Thank you all so much for your feedback and support! We want to make sure this game is at its best possible state for everyone to enjoy. Keep providing feedback if you find anything wacky, and we'll get it fixed up!

Until next time everyone! Keep the chatter going!