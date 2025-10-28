I’ve seen far too many Seekers get stuck at the tutorial. I believe it's my fault and I am finding ways to improve on this. It's fascinating to see that most people who put over two hours in, end up going 20h+, hence my goal is simple: to make the first 30 minutes feel like a casual, approachable experience, definitely not the "hardest puzzle game ever made", as some may have pointed out many patches ago.

Two new wordless challenges have been added to create a more fluid on-boarding experience. These focus purely on what the gates do. Only in part three of the series will you explore why they do what they do.

Beyond that, you’ll also find improvements to dialogue and several updated encyclopedia entries.

Oh, and one more change: Paula Marie has taken a leave, entrusting her tutorial duties to the Sage of Axioms. Hopefully later this week we'll be adding a bunch more features requested by our community on Discord.

Do also take a minute to review this project on Steam, this really helps communicate what the game does, perhaps even better than the current trailer and long descriptions (I hope soon I'll get the space to work on these too).

See you in the quantum realm! Hopefully from next year we can kick off our first competitions!