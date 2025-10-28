Hi everyone! 👋
Cropia has officially entered Early Access, and we’re so excited to finally share this version with you! This update introduces new features, systems, and improvements for you to explore. Here’s what’s new in this release:
Gameplay & Features
Daytime Cycle - Experience shifting atmospheres with fog, morning, afternoon, evening, and night.
Radio & Recipe Book - Listen to radio shows that share new cooking recipes, and have them automatically saved in your recipe book.
Cooking - Cook delicious meals using recipes and your home stove.
Mining - Explore cave to discover gemstones and valuable resources.
Fishing - Cast your line in rivers, lakes, or the sea to catch various kinds of fish.
Swimming - You can now swim and explore the waters around Cropia.
Farm Signboard - A new signboard now appears at your farm, giving it a more personal touch.
Cat House - Your cat now has a cozy home on the farm, and you can choose whether they follow you or stay there.
New NPCs to meet and interact with.
Employee System - Unlock your right to manage employees, then hire workers to help around your farm and shops.
Refrigerator System - Store your consumable items to keep them fresh.
Storage Cabinet - Keep your items neatly organized.
Tool Upgrades - Upgrade your tools for better efficiency.
Achievements system - Earn Steam Achievements for your progress and milestones.
Intro Story – Begin your adventure with a short introduction that tells the story behind your arrival in Cropia.
New Building & Locations
Gymnasium - Train to increase your maximum stamina.
Barber Shop - Customize your character’s look whenever you like.
Pawn Shop - A quick trade spot where you can buy and sell unique items.
Vehicle Store - Buy a bicycle and travel around town faster without draining your stamina.
Mayor Office - The place where the mayor works and manages town affairs.
Unknown Building - A mysterious place where hidden secrets are revealed.
Quality of Life Improvements & Bug Fixes
Controller defect fixed.
Adjust camera inertia and FOV for smoother control and a better viewing experience
Fixed an issue where items couldn’t be split when using a controller.
Fixed seed bags not appearing transparent when held above the soil.
Fixed an issue that prevented switching tabs in the Bug Report tablet when using a controller.
Fixed margin alignment in the Map menu on the tablet.
Fixed excessive decimal digits showing in the level number on the summary popup.
Fixed the day always displaying as Monday.
Fixed being unable to switch months after the 28th day.
Fixed NPCs getting stuck after receiving a gift.
Fixed cats becoming stuck after receiving a gift.
Fixed interaction priority when harvesting.
Fixed items remaining visible in the player’s hand during the tween animation when giving items to NPCs.
Fixed player occasionally floating above the ground.
Thank you so much for being part of Cropia's journey!
We truly appreciate every feedback, report, and suggestion from the community. Your input plays a key role in helping us refine systems, improve balance, and bring new ideas to life.
We’ll continue to listen, improve, and grow together with you.
See you in Cropia! 🌱💛