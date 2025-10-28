Hi everyone! 👋

Cropia has officially entered Early Access, and we’re so excited to finally share this version with you! This update introduces new features, systems, and improvements for you to explore. Here’s what’s new in this release:

Daytime Cycle - Experience shifting atmospheres with fog, morning, afternoon, evening, and night.

Radio & Recipe Book - Listen to radio shows that share new cooking recipes, and have them automatically saved in your recipe book.

Cooking - Cook delicious meals using recipes and your home stove.

Mining - Explore cave to discover gemstones and valuable resources.

Fishing - Cast your line in rivers, lakes, or the sea to catch various kinds of fish.

Swimming - You can now swim and explore the waters around Cropia.

Farm Signboard - A new signboard now appears at your farm, giving it a more personal touch.

Cat House - Your cat now has a cozy home on the farm, and you can choose whether they follow you or stay there.

New NPCs to meet and interact with.

Employee System - Unlock your right to manage employees, then hire workers to help around your farm and shops.

Refrigerator System - Store your consumable items to keep them fresh.

Storage Cabinet - Keep your items neatly organized.

Tool Upgrades - Upgrade your tools for better efficiency.

Achievements system - Earn Steam Achievements for your progress and milestones.