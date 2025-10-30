 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20570347 Edited 30 October 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Halloween Appearance Now Available

Happy Halloween! We’ve prepared a free Ghost skin for everyone! 👻

Enter the code [2025Halloween] in the [Redemption Code] section on the title screen to claim it. (Case insensitive)

*This skin is for the character [Ghost]. If you haven’t unlocked [Ghost] yet, you won’t be able to equip it for now. You can equip it after obtaining the character.



Of course, don't forget to call your bean friends to join the crazy and charming sea voyage. Work together and share the chaos fun!

[p]👉 Follow us for updates, sneak peeks, and surprises.[/p]

Twitter | Tiktok

