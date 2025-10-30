Halloween Appearance Now Available
Happy Halloween! We’ve prepared a free Ghost skin for everyone! 👻
Enter the code [2025Halloween] in the [Redemption Code] section on the title screen to claim it. (Case insensitive)
*This skin is for the character [Ghost]. If you haven’t unlocked [Ghost] yet, you won’t be able to equip it for now. You can equip it after obtaining the character.
Of course, don't forget to call your bean friends to join the crazy and charming sea voyage. Work together and share the
chaos fun!
