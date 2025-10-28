 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20570136 Edited 28 October 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Happy Halloween, Chefs!

We've got a spooky update filled with tricks, treats, and the ghost of the most hated ingredient!

Introducing 3 new ingredients, one of which is 2-in-1 and another that's actually 5 distinct ingredients!

Plus 2 new helpers, one of which is featured in the latest Weekly Challenge.

And 3 new Haunted customers.

Lastly, we've reworked the input system to provide better support for controller input: specifically to get the game working much smoother on Steam Deck!

  • Rotate/Select Ingredients - Bumpers, D-Pad, Backside Buttons

  • Grab Ingredients - RT, A

  • Move Cursor - Touchpads, Joysticks

  • Open Feedback - Select

  • Open Settings - Start

With that we can now apply for fully Verified Steam Deck status! If you play on Steam Deck we'd love to hear what you think after playing over on Discord!

Happy Halloween, chefs!

-Chef Schu

Patch Notes

Content

  • 3 New Ingredients

  • 2 New Helpers

  • New Haunted Customer Trait

  • 3 New Haunted Customers

  • New Halloween-themed Weekly

Quality of Life

  • Reworked input to better support controller

  • Created official Steam Deck layout

    • This should install automatically and feel more natural. We've now added multiple buttons for grabbing/rotating/selecting ingredients and you can move the cursor with joysticks.

    • Can open/submit feedback on Steam Deck now

    • Please feel free to give feedback if you think this could be improved further!

Art

  • Mayor Dog art tweaked to be more serious. He's a businessman afterall

Balance

  • When purchasing new avocados in the shop, all existing avocados refresh to their full value

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed critical bug where game would crash on certain devices

  • Fixed bug where Pyromaniac customers could cause ingredients to burn during scoring

  • Fixed bug where catalogue ingredient filter icon wouldn't be positioned correctly on start

  • Fixed bug where Screwdrivers didn't earn $1 on side

  • Fixed bug where no achievements would trigger

Known Remaining Bugs

  • Ingredients can be invisible

  • Ingredients can appear Moldy/Gold/etc but not actually

I'm still investigating these issues and finding them tricky to reproduce, but I hope to have them fixed in the next patch. If you notice any patterns or have any theories feel free to share them on Discord!

Changed files in this update

