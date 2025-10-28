Happy Halloween, Chefs!
We've got a spooky update filled with tricks, treats, and the ghost of the most hated ingredient!
Introducing 3 new ingredients, one of which is 2-in-1 and another that's actually 5 distinct ingredients!
Plus 2 new helpers, one of which is featured in the latest Weekly Challenge.
And 3 new Haunted customers.
Lastly, we've reworked the input system to provide better support for controller input: specifically to get the game working much smoother on Steam Deck!
Rotate/Select Ingredients - Bumpers, D-Pad, Backside Buttons
Grab Ingredients - RT, A
Move Cursor - Touchpads, Joysticks
Open Feedback - Select
Open Settings - Start
With that we can now apply for fully Verified Steam Deck status! If you play on Steam Deck we'd love to hear what you think after playing over on Discord!
Happy Halloween, chefs!
-Chef Schu
Patch Notes
Content
3 New Ingredients
2 New Helpers
New Haunted Customer Trait
3 New Haunted Customers
New Halloween-themed Weekly
Quality of Life
Reworked input to better support controller
Created official Steam Deck layout
This should install automatically and feel more natural. We've now added multiple buttons for grabbing/rotating/selecting ingredients and you can move the cursor with joysticks.
Can open/submit feedback on Steam Deck now
Please feel free to give feedback if you think this could be improved further!
Art
Mayor Dog art tweaked to be more serious. He's a businessman afterall
Balance
When purchasing new avocados in the shop, all existing avocados refresh to their full value
Bug Fixes
Fixed critical bug where game would crash on certain devices
Fixed bug where Pyromaniac customers could cause ingredients to burn during scoring
Fixed bug where catalogue ingredient filter icon wouldn't be positioned correctly on start
Fixed bug where Screwdrivers didn't earn $1 on side
Fixed bug where no achievements would trigger
Known Remaining Bugs
Ingredients can be invisible
Ingredients can appear Moldy/Gold/etc but not actually
I'm still investigating these issues and finding them tricky to reproduce, but I hope to have them fixed in the next patch. If you notice any patterns or have any theories feel free to share them on Discord!
