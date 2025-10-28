Happy Halloween, Chefs!

We've got a spooky update filled with tricks, treats, and the ghost of the most hated ingredient!

Introducing 3 new ingredients, one of which is 2-in-1 and another that's actually 5 distinct ingredients!

Plus 2 new helpers, one of which is featured in the latest Weekly Challenge.

And 3 new Haunted customers.

Lastly, we've reworked the input system to provide better support for controller input: specifically to get the game working much smoother on Steam Deck!

Rotate/Select Ingredients - Bumpers, D-Pad, Backside Buttons

Grab Ingredients - RT, A

Move Cursor - Touchpads, Joysticks

Open Feedback - Select

Open Settings - Start

With that we can now apply for fully Verified Steam Deck status! If you play on Steam Deck we'd love to hear what you think after playing over on Discord!

Happy Halloween, chefs!

-Chef Schu

Patch Notes

Content

3 New Ingredients

2 New Helpers

New Haunted Customer Trait

3 New Haunted Customers

New Halloween-themed Weekly

Quality of Life

Reworked input to better support controller

Created official Steam Deck layout This should install automatically and feel more natural. We've now added multiple buttons for grabbing/rotating/selecting ingredients and you can move the cursor with joysticks. Can open/submit feedback on Steam Deck now Please feel free to give feedback if you think this could be improved further!



Art

Mayor Dog art tweaked to be more serious. He's a businessman afterall

Balance

When purchasing new avocados in the shop, all existing avocados refresh to their full value

Bug Fixes

Fixed critical bug where game would crash on certain devices

Fixed bug where Pyromaniac customers could cause ingredients to burn during scoring

Fixed bug where catalogue ingredient filter icon wouldn't be positioned correctly on start

Fixed bug where Screwdrivers didn't earn $1 on side

Fixed bug where no achievements would trigger

Known Remaining Bugs

Ingredients can be invisible

Ingredients can appear Moldy/Gold/etc but not actually

I'm still investigating these issues and finding them tricky to reproduce, but I hope to have them fixed in the next patch. If you notice any patterns or have any theories feel free to share them on Discord!