🗺️ Level Changes
- Minor adjustments in Area 1
- Unique Ice Shield cooldown added to the Area 2 end boss
- Introduced a new mechanic in Area 2
- Small tweaks in multiple Area 2 levels
🎨 Visual Improvements
- Bonus Continue reworked (new visuals + effects)
- Respawn Point is now visible
- Checkpoints updated (new backgrounds + activation effect)
- Portals now guide the camera to the exit and include visual lighting
- Multiple new death animations
- Overlay icons upgraded
- Added button icons in Options → Controls
- Periodically appearing blocks in Area 1 now show a transparent pre-spawn indicator
- Removed level names
- Improved level number displays at checkpoints
- Added new doodads (volcano, snowy mountains, environmental props, etc.)
- Overlay now shows text when achievements and score are disabled due to using “Next Level”
- Improved Heat Shield in Area 2 – Level 20
- Added fiery emote for normal enemies in Area 1
- Added AFK indicator
- Added death location marker showing where players died
- Updated several level backgrounds
- Plus a few more minor visual tweaks
🔊 Sound Improvements
- Added new revive sound
- Added new death sound
- New portal sound
- Environmental SFX added near certain objects (bonus continues, portals, bonfire, flowing lava)
- New tornado sounds
- Added sound effects to snowballs
- Added sound to nets
- A few additional small audio improvements
General Changes:
- Default graphics settings set to Medium → minimal quality loss, major FPS boost
- Added new achievements with matching skins
- Added several Easter eggs
- Probably some more stuff I forgot about
🔄 Currently in Development
- Multiplayer
- Leaderboards
- Area 3 – Nature Theme
Visual & Audio Overhaul, 28th of October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
