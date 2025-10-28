🗺️ Level Changes

- Minor adjustments in Area 1

- Unique Ice Shield cooldown added to the Area 2 end boss

- Introduced a new mechanic in Area 2

- Small tweaks in multiple Area 2 levels



🎨 Visual Improvements

- Bonus Continue reworked (new visuals + effects)

- Respawn Point is now visible

- Checkpoints updated (new backgrounds + activation effect)

- Portals now guide the camera to the exit and include visual lighting

- Multiple new death animations

- Overlay icons upgraded

- Added button icons in Options → Controls

- Periodically appearing blocks in Area 1 now show a transparent pre-spawn indicator

- Removed level names

- Improved level number displays at checkpoints

- Added new doodads (volcano, snowy mountains, environmental props, etc.)

- Overlay now shows text when achievements and score are disabled due to using “Next Level”

- Improved Heat Shield in Area 2 – Level 20

- Added fiery emote for normal enemies in Area 1

- Added AFK indicator

- Added death location marker showing where players died

- Updated several level backgrounds

- Plus a few more minor visual tweaks



🔊 Sound Improvements

- Added new revive sound

- Added new death sound

- New portal sound

- Environmental SFX added near certain objects (bonus continues, portals, bonfire, flowing lava)

- New tornado sounds

- Added sound effects to snowballs

- Added sound to nets

- A few additional small audio improvements



General Changes:

- Default graphics settings set to Medium → minimal quality loss, major FPS boost

- Added new achievements with matching skins

- Added several Easter eggs

- Probably some more stuff I forgot about



🔄 Currently in Development

- Multiplayer

- Leaderboards

- Area 3 – Nature Theme