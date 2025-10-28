 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20570014 Edited 28 October 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Hotfix Notes
Fixed UX issue where the highlight would turn off even when building mode was still active.
To address the issue of rabbits getting stuck inside furniture, rabbits can now be moved in building mode. Additionally, code has been added to automatically move rabbits if they remain stationary for too long.
Fixed the click area of the game exit button.

Build Mode UX fixes
Added shortcut descriptions to the settings window
Fixed a sleeping animation bug

