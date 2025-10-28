Hello everyone,

Today, we’re re-introducing Bikini Heaven with v1.2.1.

To be transparent, the original version of this game was released over eight years ago as a small, amateur project made over a weekend just to learn Steamworks.

I made a serious mistake by using unlicensed placeholder art and, shortly after, the game was abandoned without any support or communication and forgotten. I want to sincerely apologize to the original artists whose work was used and to the players who were let down by the quality and lack of support. There's no excuse for it.

That's why the game has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in the Godot 4.5 engine. The version on Steam today is a fundamentally new and different experience, designed to address every piece of feedback from the past.

The new Bikini Heaven is now $0.99, and we're looking at making that even more affordable, and the base game includes:

Enhanced Sliding Puzzle Gameplay: Tiles can be moved any distance horizontally or diagonally, creating a more fluid and strategic experience.

Custom Content is King: A major new feature is the ability to import your own images to create unlimited personal puzzles.

Three Distinct Game Modes: Choose your style with Standard (scored & timed), Relaxed (no timers), and Challenge (strict limits) modes.

Weekly Competitive Leaderboards: Test your skills in the weekly 16x16 Time Trial and compete for the top spot on the community leaderboard.

High-Quality Animated Rewards: Completing a puzzle rewards you with an exclusive, high-quality animated video that unlocks permanently in your gallery.

Our goal with this new model is to give everyone a chance to experience the full game. If you enjoy it, you can expand your collection with optional, low-cost DLC packs in the future.



We're also working on improving the leaderboard display, adding new achievements and in-game display, and adding additional free holiday content.

Thank you for giving Bikini Heaven a second chance. We’re excited to build a community around this new version and hope you enjoy it.