The public testing for Bedtime Stories is well underway! This is mainly a UI touch up to improve Quality of Life as we work on a proper feature update!
Features & Content Update
- Added controller support for Mac players!
- Added clickable buttons to join the private tester channel in our Discord server!
- Added clickable buttons to lodge a bug report
- Added clickable buttons to see the Steam page
- Added version numbers to all pause screen for convenience
- Minor translation updates
Bug Fixes
- Improved camera follow update (there are still cases where the camera lost track of the player, let us know where!)
- Improved UI navigations with controllers and keyboards
- Fixed cinematic "Hold To Skip" skipping instantly when clicked with a mouse
