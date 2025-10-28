 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20569622 Edited 28 October 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, early adopters!

The public testing for Bedtime Stories is well underway! This is mainly a UI touch up to improve Quality of Life as we work on a proper feature update!

Features & Content Update


  • Added controller support for Mac players!
  • Added clickable buttons to join the private tester channel in our Discord server!
  • Added clickable buttons to lodge a bug report
  • Added clickable buttons to see the Steam page
  • Added version numbers to all pause screen for convenience
  • Minor translation updates

Bug Fixes


  • Improved camera follow update (there are still cases where the camera lost track of the player, let us know where!)
  • Improved UI navigations with controllers and keyboards
  • Fixed cinematic "Hold To Skip" skipping instantly when clicked with a mouse

Again, Join us on Discord to chat!

