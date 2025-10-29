Torque Drift x KONIG
This update brings a mix of behind-the-scenes improvements and fresh new content!
We’ve upgraded Unity to address recent unity security issues you may have seen online — nothing flashy to look at, but important to keep everything running smoothly and securely.
Of course, we couldn’t leave you without something new to play with — 8 brand-new KONIG wheels have been added to the game! You'll see them popup over the coming days when the part store rotates.
New Wheels:
Ampliform
Dekagram
Diverge
Heliogram
Hypergram
Neoform
Rennform
Tandem
Bug Fixes
Enabled maximum resolution on mobile devices
Restored missing UI elements
Various minor bug fixes and improvements
Fixed an issue where the Halloween Garage wasn’t activating
In Progress
Here’s what we’re working on next:
Fixing Subaru BRZ ZD8 livery issue
Continued bug fixing and polish
Updates:
As per usual if you have any feedback or suggestions for us we would love to hear all about it in our discord!
Hope you're all enjoying Halloween!
Stay Sideways everyone!
-J
