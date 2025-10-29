 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20569616 Edited 29 October 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Torque Drift x KONIG

This update brings a mix of behind-the-scenes improvements and fresh new content!

We’ve upgraded Unity to address recent unity security issues you may have seen online — nothing flashy to look at, but important to keep everything running smoothly and securely.

Of course, we couldn’t leave you without something new to play with — 8 brand-new KONIG wheels have been added to the game! You'll see them popup over the coming days when the part store rotates.

New Wheels:

  • Ampliform

  • Dekagram

  • Diverge

  • Heliogram

  • Hypergram

  • Neoform

  • Rennform

  • Tandem

Bug Fixes

  • Enabled maximum resolution on mobile devices

  • Restored missing UI elements

  • Various minor bug fixes and improvements

  • Fixed an issue where the Halloween Garage wasn’t activating

In Progress

Here’s what we’re working on next:

  • Fixing Subaru BRZ ZD8 livery issue

  • Continued bug fixing and polish

Updates:

As per usual if you have any feedback or suggestions for us we would love to hear all about it in our discord!

Hope you're all enjoying Halloween!

Stay Sideways everyone!

-J

Changed files in this update

