Torque Drift x KONIG

This update brings a mix of behind-the-scenes improvements and fresh new content!

We’ve upgraded Unity to address recent unity security issues you may have seen online — nothing flashy to look at, but important to keep everything running smoothly and securely.

Of course, we couldn’t leave you without something new to play with — 8 brand-new KONIG wheels have been added to the game! You'll see them popup over the coming days when the part store rotates.

New Wheels:

Ampliform

Dekagram

Diverge

Heliogram

Hypergram

Neoform

Rennform

Tandem





Bug Fixes

Enabled maximum resolution on mobile devices

Restored missing UI elements

Various minor bug fixes and improvements

Fixed an issue where the Halloween Garage wasn’t activating



In Progress

Here’s what we’re working on next:

Fixing Subaru BRZ ZD8 livery issue

Continued bug fixing and polish

Updates:

As per usual if you have any feedback or suggestions for us we would love to hear all about it in our discord!

Hope you're all enjoying Halloween!

Stay Sideways everyone!



-J