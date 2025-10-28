 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals 911 Operator
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20569588 Edited 28 October 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added restart in pause menu. Pause menu stops time.
Updated so the dog does not need to return tu start point.
Changed color of the OverviewMap START button.
Changed rotation angle to 10 degrees.
Updated guide.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4007091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link