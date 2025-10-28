Changelist:



Add Button Tooltip helper on HUD.

Add Player mesh to First Person Perspective mode.

Add Player First Person Animation on certain activity.

Add Animation on ATM Printing machine when printing the card.

Add new decoration in shop.

Adjust Employee can do error transaction.

Adjust Cash Out interaction gameplay, when player input is incorrect, the UI will not close and the XP will decreased on each incorrect input confirmation.

Adjust Shop Decoration item arrangement.

Update Ghost Model on Buildable item to the respective counterpart.

Fix Enemy overworld (Headquarters Gangster) sinking into the ground.

Fix No Money sound effect on certain UI button.

Fix Sound played twice on main menu after click back button on the Character Naming menu.

Remove "St." in customer's address informantion (Loan Request, Certificate, Debtor List menu)



Known issues



Teller Desk can be build facing Bank wall, and make Customer queued from outside of the bank.