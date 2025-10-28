Fixed a section in the Great Loot Dungeon where you could get stuck on some planks.



Fixed a locked door that Avadel could not pick open in Sodai.



Fixed a locked door that Avadel could not pick open in the Great Loot Dungeon.



Slightly decreased the amount of negative karma gained when lockpicking doors.



Attempted to fix a bug that might prevent initiating the Volcano boss fight.



There have been reports that walking into the boss room in the Volcano (Mt. Fujima) causes the party to stand around and the cutscene is unable to initialize. There is also apparently an issue where you can get stuck inside of the walls of the Catacombs. If anyone has any more information about these bugs, please do not hesitate to reach out through the Discussion board! Thank you so much.