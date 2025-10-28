👋 Hello Everyone!

This is Khant, the developer of Dami and the Secret Library.

After a long journey of development, I’m excited to announce that all episodes and main content have now been fully completed, and a major update has officially been released!

With this update, the game has evolved into a complete adventure experience, featuring enhanced graphics, new core gameplay systems, and a significantly improved level of immersion.

🌈 Update Highlights

✨ 1. New Core Mechanic – Color Absorb Puzzle System

Absorb colors from magical stars and release them onto platforms

Colors can activate mechanisms, create bridges, and reveal hidden paths

Includes fully illustrated cutscenes and 3D cinematic scenes

🎨 2. Major Graphics & Visual Improvements

Upgraded to the Unity 6 engine

Enhanced lighting, shadows, atmosphere, and visual clarity

Real-time 3D cutscenes upgraded for higher quality presentation

🎮 3. Improved Controls & Gameplay Flow

Full keyboard and gamepad support optimized

Smoother movement and better responsiveness

Refined camera and interaction systems

📚 4. Over 50 Handcrafted Stages

Each stage features puzzles, story events, and light platforming

Average playtime: around 1 hour for new players

Designed for a relaxing, story-driven experience

💰 Price Adjustment Notice

With the completion of the full experience and major improvements across gameplay and content,

the game price has been adjusted to $3.99 USD (approx. ₩4,500 KRW).

Your support directly helps the continued development of future updates and episodes.

Thank you for understanding, and I hope you’ll look forward to what's ahead!

🙏 A Message from the Developer

Your reviews and feedback are the greatest motivation for a solo developer like me.

To everyone who has walked this journey with Dami, I sincerely thank you.

I will continue to create warm, emotional adventures that stay in your heart.

✨ Enjoy your magical journey!

📖 “Dami’s journey is just beginning. Your footsteps will shape the story.”

– From the developer, Khant