Major 28 October 2025 Build 20569165 Edited 28 October 2025 – 13:32:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

👋 Hello Everyone!

This is Khant, the developer of Dami and the Secret Library.
After a long journey of development, I’m excited to announce that all episodes and main content have now been fully completed, and a major update has officially been released!

With this update, the game has evolved into a complete adventure experience, featuring enhanced graphics, new core gameplay systems, and a significantly improved level of immersion.

🌈 Update Highlights

1. New Core Mechanic – Color Absorb Puzzle System

  • Absorb colors from magical stars and release them onto platforms

  • Colors can activate mechanisms, create bridges, and reveal hidden paths

  • Includes fully illustrated cutscenes and 3D cinematic scenes

🎨 2. Major Graphics & Visual Improvements

  • Upgraded to the Unity 6 engine

  • Enhanced lighting, shadows, atmosphere, and visual clarity

  • Real-time 3D cutscenes upgraded for higher quality presentation

🎮 3. Improved Controls & Gameplay Flow

  • Full keyboard and gamepad support optimized

  • Smoother movement and better responsiveness

  • Refined camera and interaction systems

📚 4. Over 50 Handcrafted Stages

  • Each stage features puzzles, story events, and light platforming

  • Average playtime: around 1 hour for new players

  • Designed for a relaxing, story-driven experience

💰 Price Adjustment Notice

With the completion of the full experience and major improvements across gameplay and content,
the game price has been adjusted to $3.99 USD (approx. ₩4,500 KRW).

Your support directly helps the continued development of future updates and episodes.
Thank you for understanding, and I hope you’ll look forward to what's ahead!

🙏 A Message from the Developer

Your reviews and feedback are the greatest motivation for a solo developer like me.
To everyone who has walked this journey with Dami, I sincerely thank you.

I will continue to create warm, emotional adventures that stay in your heart.

Enjoy your magical journey!

📖 “Dami’s journey is just beginning. Your footsteps will shape the story.”
– From the developer, Khant

