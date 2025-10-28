Ahoy. Here is another small update.



WORKSHOP: In your documents/slaughterhorse2/workshop folder, a new folder called 'import' will appear. Drop into this any QR pony images you wish to import (to a maximum of 40), then on the custom pony screen ingame, click 'set' then navigate to an empty set. The 'trash all ponies' icon will be replaced with an 'import' icon. Clicking this will load all QR ponies from your import folder to the set.

BUGFIX: Fixed an issue where winning would softlock you on the roster screen.

BUGFIX: Clicking on notes after the hitlist no longer garbles the text.

BUGFIX: Fixed bug where Reporter snooping on your house would sushit you even if you were in.

GAMEPLAY: Tips now restored so new players have some idea what the heck is going on.

GRAPHICS: Various graphical changes/additions. Tidied up some of the manes.

*KNOWN ISSUES*

Currently, the Magician can spawn as a race other than Unicorn and the Noble as an Earth pony.

The Magician does not yet attack you, as I have yet to fathom out how this is going to work!

Cakes need work.

Torture works, but is unfinished.

Sound bug: The sound/music will sometimes cut out completely until you restart. This is related to the engine rather than the game and I'm trying to find ways to prevent it.