hELLO EVERYONE and welcome to v.0.2.3! This update doesn't have as much content as v.0.2.2 but it adds two pretty necessary features to FD not yet implemented and achievements.
oh yeh, happy spooky month! ooo so scary
Alright, let's dive in (to the patch notes):
Added a temporary halloween event when all except one player has drowned that has a 25% chance to occur
Added lobby finding and filtering
Added the ability to save and load campaigns
Added achievements
Fixed some sounds playing even if you're at 0 volume
Fixed lever pull animation going down then back up instead of staying down
Fixed lobby list not updating for the hosts when a player joins
wow so short
Nearly closing this chapter
This is the second-last content update for the v.0.2.x update cycle. The next update, v.0.2.4 will add control remapping and controller support :O Expect that by end-November. Now, let's talk about the next major update cycle: v.0.3.x
I don't want to spoil too much about v.0.3, but it'll basically be focused on one major gameplay feature. Procedually generated maps. This was touched on back in the early versions of FD but never fully implemented, but I'm planning to fully incorporate it in this update and replace all the old maps. Play them while you can lol
As expected, this update will likely take some time. cuz like... syncing procedually generated maps over the network... need I say more? Expect it by end-2025 to early-2026.
Thanks for playing, see you next time :P
-NoFaceGames
Changed files in this update