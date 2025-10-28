hELLO EVERYONE and welcome to v.0.2.3! This update doesn't have as much content as v.0.2.2 but it adds two pretty necessary features to FD not yet implemented and achievements.

oh yeh, happy spooky month! ooo so scary

Alright, let's dive in (to the patch notes):

Added a temporary halloween event when all except one player has drowned that has a 25% chance to occur

Added lobby finding and filtering

Added the ability to save and load campaigns

Added achievements

Fixed some sounds playing even if you're at 0 volume

Fixed lever pull animation going down then back up instead of staying down

Fixed lobby list not updating for the hosts when a player joins

wow so short

Nearly closing this chapter

This is the second-last content update for the v.0.2.x update cycle. The next update, v.0.2.4 will add control remapping and controller support :O Expect that by end-November. Now, let's talk about the next major update cycle: v.0.3.x

I don't want to spoil too much about v.0.3, but it'll basically be focused on one major gameplay feature. Procedually generated maps. This was touched on back in the early versions of FD but never fully implemented, but I'm planning to fully incorporate it in this update and replace all the old maps. Play them while you can lol

As expected, this update will likely take some time. cuz like... syncing procedually generated maps over the network... need I say more? Expect it by end-2025 to early-2026.

Thanks for playing, see you next time :P

-NoFaceGames