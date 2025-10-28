 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20569073 Edited 28 October 2025 – 05:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Track and share how focused you were throughout your day at a glance. Your focus patterns are visualized as emoji graphs, allowing you to intuitively understand your productivity rhythm. The completed graph can be copied with a single click and shared immediately anywhere (X, Discord, Bluesky, and more). Compare your daily focus records with friends or use it to document your achievements.

Key Features

  • Daily focus time represented as emoji blocks

  • Color-coded by focus intensity

  • Default time range: 8 AM to 2 AM next day (18 hours)

  • Freely adjustable time range

  • One-click "Copy" button to clipboard

Data Information

This update improves how focus data is stored. Records before this update are displayed aggregated by hour, while data from this update onward will be collected with minute-level precision.

Improvements

  • Gacha button LED effect is now more subtle

  • Fixed an issue where color and eye customization settings were being reset

Changed files in this update

