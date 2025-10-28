Track and share how focused you were throughout your day at a glance. Your focus patterns are visualized as emoji graphs, allowing you to intuitively understand your productivity rhythm. The completed graph can be copied with a single click and shared immediately anywhere (X, Discord, Bluesky, and more). Compare your daily focus records with friends or use it to document your achievements.

Key Features

Daily focus time represented as emoji blocks

Color-coded by focus intensity

Default time range: 8 AM to 2 AM next day (18 hours)

Freely adjustable time range

One-click "Copy" button to clipboard

Data Information

This update improves how focus data is stored. Records before this update are displayed aggregated by hour, while data from this update onward will be collected with minute-level precision.

Improvements