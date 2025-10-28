Track and share how focused you were throughout your day at a glance. Your focus patterns are visualized as emoji graphs, allowing you to intuitively understand your productivity rhythm. The completed graph can be copied with a single click and shared immediately anywhere (X, Discord, Bluesky, and more). Compare your daily focus records with friends or use it to document your achievements.
Key Features
Daily focus time represented as emoji blocks
Color-coded by focus intensity
Default time range: 8 AM to 2 AM next day (18 hours)
Freely adjustable time range
One-click "Copy" button to clipboard
Data Information
This update improves how focus data is stored. Records before this update are displayed aggregated by hour, while data from this update onward will be collected with minute-level precision.
Improvements
Gacha button LED effect is now more subtle
Fixed an issue where color and eye customization settings were being reset
